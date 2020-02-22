All-in-one investment funds are convenient but may not always the best way to invest.
All-in-one funds have become increasingly popular over the past decade, in part due to more retirement plans offering these funds. The funds may have specific years in their names to reflect the expected retirement of the investors.
The longer until retirement, the more of the fund typically will be invested in stocks, while those geared towards retirement sooner will lean more towards bonds and other investments expected to offer more stability.
This follows the concept of older investors having less time to recover from a large stock market drop, and possibly also having less tolerance for such drops in their investments.
This is all well and good, but such funds may not be ideal as a sole investment for investors who are in the withdrawal stage of their investment life.
Let’s say you’re retired and plan on drawing a certain amount from your investments each year. An all-in-one fund may place half in stocks and half in mostly fixed income investments. If you draw from the account, you’d be selling half stocks and half from the rest.
But what if the stock market suddenly dishes out one of its sudden and large drops? For sake of illustration, imagine that this drop brings the balance within the fund to 40% stocks and 60% of the more stable stuff.
If you draw from the fund now, 40% of the withdrawal would come from selling stocks at what may turn out to be a temporarily very low level.
If the stock market then bounces back, which it typically does, 40% of that withdrawal would not participate in the recovery.
You basically sold low — which is exactly what we seek to avoid.
Imagine instead you had half your money in a stock fund, and the other half in bonds. Now, when the stock fund drops due to a market drop, you are able to draw the next withdrawal from the bonds and leave the stock fund so, hopefully, it can recover.
Alternatively, you could use the all-in-one fund as your primary investment vehicle, but also hold a chunk in, for example, a money market fund, which you’d expect to hold up well if the stock market tanks. Again, during a stock market drop, you then could take the next withdrawal entirely from the money market fund and leave the stock fund alone.
Basically, you’ve created a buffer to help reduce the chance you’ll have to sell stocks while they’re low.
But what should your stock/bond balance be? Well, that depends on your specific withdrawal plans and your risk tolerance. If you’re not willing and ready to figure this out on your own, you may want to consider seeking the advice of a financial advisor or planner.
Good luck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.