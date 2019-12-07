There seems to be a fair bit of confusion as to how Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) are treated once the owner has died. Keep the following in mind as you determine who should receive your retirement accounts upon your death.
If your spouse inherits your retirement account, he can roll or transfer it into his or her own IRA. Spouses are the only ones allowed to do so. All other beneficiaries should establish an Inherited IRA.
The tax treatment for individual beneficiaries remain as they were while you were alive. So, if you have a Traditional IRA, your spouse could transfer this into his or her own Traditional IRA. Other individuals would transfer it into a Traditional Inherited IRA.
It is vital that people who set up an Inherited IRA not commingle money from your retirement account with that of anyone else. They cannot put the money into their own retirement accounts.
If you have a Roth IRA, the beneficiaries similarly would transfer the money into an Inherited Roth IRA.
As of now, a beneficiary with an Inherited IRA will have to take annual Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) based on their life expectancy, using a divisor from the IRS Single Life Table and the prior year-end IRA value, on a term-certain basis.
The beneficiary will need to satisfy any RMD the deceased should have taken by Dec. 31 of the year of death of the IRA owner.
Income tax, but not the IRS 10% additional tax for early or pre-59½ distributions, will apply to taxable amounts when withdrawals are taken from the Traditional IRA you inherited.
Having your estate listed as the IRA beneficiary may have consequences that could negatively affect your heirs, as well as your overall estate plan. These consequences may include the following: being subject to probate; limited distribution options; and tax implications.
If you are not sure whom you have named as primary and contingent beneficiaries for your IRAs, employer-sponsored retirement plans, annuities and life insurance policies, I encourage you to check on this as soon as possible. Beneficiaries named in these documents take precedence over instructions in a will or trust.
Good luck.
