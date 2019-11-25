Financial elder abuse is far too common. Initially, you may associate financial elder abuse with Nigerian lottery winners or grandchildren calling for bailout money and begging Grandma not to tell the parents.
These are common and problematic scams, for sure, but more commonly, the perpetrators can be found among family members, fiduciaries and caregivers.
It may start innocently enough. Say, a person is kind enough to shop for an elder person, with his or her debit card, but then they slide in a few items for themselves without the buyer noticing. Next time, they may plan on more purchases for themselves. Such may be the beginning of a slippery slope towards something far from innocent and all illegal.
“Another common venue for abuse is the power of attorney [POA],” said Doris Gelbman, elder law attorney in Charlottesville.
The agent named to have access to an account through a POA does not get the right to spend money on himself as he sees fit. He’s a fiduciary acting strictly as an agent for the account owner.
If he spends money on himself, it’s not OK; it’s embezzlement.
Loneliness and embarrassment may play a role, too, in setting the stage for the elder to go along with treatment he may suspect or even know is wrong. Sadly, sometimes it’s a caregiver who takes advantage of the trust from the elder. The caregiver may be among the few — if not only — people interacting with the elder.
Unfortunately, these types of abuses may be happening to someone you know.
“If you think, for any reason, someone is being exploited, you should contact the Adult Protective Services (APS),” Gelbman said. APS representatives are required to involve the police if they deem necessary.
So, with all this, how can you make sure you’re not exposing yourself to abuse? For one, you could grant another person, maybe a grown child, viewing privileges to your accounts. With e-access, such help can be easily facilitated, even if the person lives far away.
I hope you have someone trustworthy named as your financial backup. If we live long, enough chances are we could all use some help.
Good luck.
