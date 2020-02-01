If we all know we should buy low and sell high, how come so many of us can’t do it?
Legendary investor and Warren Buffett mentor Benjamin Graham covered it well many years ago when he said, “The investor’s chief problem and even greatest enemy is likely to be himself.”
According to Dalbar Research, Graham may be right. In a recent study, Dalbar found that, over the past 30 years, the S&P 500 returned an average 10% per year, while the average stock mutual fund investor earned 4%.
A six-percentage-point gap is enormous.,
If you invested $100,000 and earned 4% for 30 years, you’d end up with $324,000. However, if you managed to get 10%, you’d end up with more than $1,740,000.
Imagine how different your legacy could be if you could just hang in there through the thick and thin of the stock market roller coaster ride.
So how come so many of us are unable to earn the market returns? The fund fee may explain about one percentage point, but that still leaves five more points.
Two of several bugaboos in our brains that may lead to this gap in returns are the recency bias and the tendency to extrapolate.
Last August, the stock market was going down, the yield curve inverted, and lots of people were sure a recession was near. Those who got out of stocks missed a great fourth quarter.
Currently, the coronavirus is making many investors nervous, and stock prices at this writing are going down.
Right this minute, stocks “aren’t working,” and many want out to avoid the pain. Then, some stipulate ever more flu cases leading to something on par with the Spanish flu 100 years ago, which killed as many as 50 million people.
This is recency bias and extrapolation at work.
I’m not saying the coronavirus isn’t bad; any death is a loss. But be open to the possibility that it won’t become a pandemic — the same way the Ebola outbreak six years ago in western Africa was bad, but far from a Spanish flu repeat.
In the end, I believe the long-term benefit like the figures above can best be achieved by not reacting to the current scare or greed stories. Historically, a rocky ride is normal for stock investors. However, in the long run, it may play out quite well.
Good luck.
