According to dqydj.com (“Don’t quit your day job”), the median retirement savings for people aged 55 to 59 is $34,000. I think most people would agree that’s woefully short if you wish to retire in your late 60s.
If you find yourself in the “I’ve-saved-too-little” club, take solace in the power of compounding. It works even if you only have 10 work years left in the tank.
Consider the following: if you saved $100 per month for 10 years and earn 7% per year on your savings (stocks have historically returned closer to 10%), you’d have $17,400. Not earth shattering, but a start.
Can you set aside an extra $100 a month?
How about $200? Or $500, or even $1,000? With the same math as above, $1,000 a month saved would be $174,000 in 10 years.
I hope the figures above can be a motivator. Have no illusions, though; it’d be a hard adjustment. But once you change your habits, you will get used to less spending. And seeing your savings grow should be encouraging.
Before you cut back on all the things you enjoy, make sure you’re not overpaying on some of the larger items. For example, could you benefit from refinancing your mortgage? Likewise, are you paying too much for your homeowner’s or auto insurance, or are you still paying on that life insurance policy you bought long before the kids moved out?
Then, yes, it’s time to look at some of your smaller but frequent items, like dining out. According to Barron’s magazine, slightly more than half of all money spent on food happens at restaurants.
Consider cutting back from, say, five visits a week to two. Three visits easily could cost you $75 per week, or $3,900 per year. Let’s assume it costs you $1,000 to make those same meals at home; you just saved $2,900.
Add that to your investment account and, in 10 years, you have another $42,000.
Next, are you taking full advantage of any employer-offered matching program in a retirement savings program? If not, you’re leaving money on the table.
Last comes a potentially big item: Could you be happy in a lower-cost house? Maybe you could sell your $500,000 home and buy something for $350,000. Even if you pay 6% commission on the sale, you could pocket $120,000.
Throw that into the investment account, and, in 10 years, you find yourself with an extra $236,000. And you should see your utility and tax bills drop, too.
There you have a few quick examples of how it is possible to change the outcome even if you’re in your late 50s. But you have to stop procrastinating and prepare for some potentially tough choices. But wouldn’t it be worth it, though? You can get on track towards a potentially more comfortable life after work.
Good luck.
