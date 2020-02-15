If you wish you hadn’t filed for Social Security already, you might be able to change your mind.
For some, life changes may leave you wishing you had delayed your Social Security filing. For others, well, they just regret filing instead of waiting for a greater amount.
If you filed for Social Security within the past 12 months, you may be able to withdraw your application. This means you not only stop your benefit, but you also pay back the amount you’ve collected so far.
Basically, it’s like it never happened.
Then, whenever you’re ready, you can re-apply for your benefit.
However, be aware you can withdraw your application only once.
If it ha been more than 12 months since you started your benefit and it’s too late to withdraw the application, you still may be able to suspend your benefit — basically by hitting the pause button.
You can suspend your benefit once you’ve passed your full retirement age (66 if born before 1955, gradually rising to 67 for those born after 1959).
Then, you can either re-apply later or wait until 70, at which point your benefit automatically re-engages.
In the meantime, you’d earn delayed-retirement credits. Your benefit would grow 8% per year until you re-engage your benefit.
So, let’s say your full retirement age is 66, and your monthly benefit is $1,600. If you suspend at 66 and hold off until age 70, you’d see your benefit increase by 32% to $2,112.
One word of caution before you withdraw or suspend your benefit: if anyone else is receiving benefits based on your earnings record, such as a spouse or dependent, he or she will see this benefit stopped, too.
Note that if you are receiving benefits based on your ex-spouse’s record, you would not see such benefits stopped if your ex withdrew or suspended his or her own benefit.
For more information on withdrawing or suspending your Social Security retirement benefits, go to ssa.gov.
Good luck.
