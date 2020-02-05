For KISS Army loyalists, the idea that the tour KISS is calling the End of the Road World Tour actually could be the end of the road is hard to believe.
The rock band that grew into a cultural phenomenon will stop at John Paul Jones Arena on Friday night as part of what it insists will be its final tour; the final show date is set for July 21, 2021 in New York. In the meantime, fans of all ages are reflecting as much as they’re rocking out.
“They were sort of my gateway band into other bands,” said Rick Olivarez, a Charlottesville guitarist who still savors the influence KISS has had on his musical life. “I grew up in L.A., and it was sort of KISS fever in the ’70s.”
Olivarez said his Reno-based nephews, ages 17 and 15, have raved about the current show after catching a tour date, so don’t be surprised if you run into him there Friday night.
If you grew up in the 1970s, the immensely popular band was everywhere. From pinball machines to lunchboxes to Halloween costumes, its savvy marketing reached wherever its monster-selling singles might not. Olivarez said he loved collecting the KISS trading cards at 7Eleven.
He grew up in a musical family, and his father was a jazz saxophonist. “In our house on Saturday, Dad would play Dave Brubeck records,” Olivarez said. “There wasn’t much room for KISS.”
At his friends’ houses, however, KISS reigned supreme. Once a friend played a KISS record for Olivarez in 1976, he was won over instantly.
“I was crazy about these guys,” he said. Olivarez and his friends would “talk about KISS and put on KISS records.”
The boys wanted to emulate the band’s dramatic flourishes — starting with the fake blood.
“Mostly, we just clowned around, and we tried to make our own fake blood with food coloring and shampoo,” Olivarez said, chuckling at the memory of how awful it tasted.
The quest for the authentic fake-blood recipe led the friends to call Casablanca Records in hopes of getting all their earnest-fanboy details right. An exceptionally patient employee who answered the phone at the band’s label fielded questions about what makeup Paul Stanley used, but she politely declined to provide any details about how Gene Simmons was able to spit fire during performances.
That prompted the boys, who had a sense of adventure as “typical latchkey kids of the ’70s,” Olivarez said, to try to duplicate the stunt on their own in one friend’s back yard. All in the name of science and accurate fandom, of course.
Although his friend had succeeded at spitting a sip of gasoline and turning it into a flame, Olivarez hesitated. He splashed his own shot of gasoline onto a stick instead.
Some of it landed on the lawn. A typically dry Los Angeles lawn of the era — brown, crispy grass and all.
It caught fire.
Teenage bravado kicked in to cover the wannabe arena stars’ tracks. The friends extinguished the fire, but they had no idea a neighbor across the street had seen flames and called the fire department.
“We rooted around in his garage for spray paint, and we found green spray paint” to patch the scorched lawn, Olivarez said. “It did not fool the fire department.
“Tony’s mom found out, and I was banned [from the house] until I was 25.”
On the bright side, emulating KISS in other ways led to a satisfying career in music.
Olivarez said he owes KISS guitarist Ace Frehley for inspiring him to pursue a career as a guitarist. The desire to duplicate Frehley’s distinctive solos helped him stay disciplined about practicing. He’d play Frehley’s solos over and over, dissecting his technique and absorbing his approaches to different passages.
“I wouldn’t have gotten here if I hadn’t started with him,” he said. “It was a daily quest. I was going to learn the solo.”
Olivarez said many big-name guitarists drew inspiration from Frehley as well, including Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine and Kirk Hammett of Metallica.
Kids grow up, and the same record players that introduced Olivarez and his friend to KISS eventually spun tunes by new stars. One fateful day in 1978, a pal “put the needle down, and I heard ‘Eruption’ by Van Halen, and that blew me away,” Olivarez said. “My next-door neighbor went to high school with them.” The fact that David Lee Roth will perform on Friday’s bill simply adds warm memories.
Years dissolved into decades; times and interests changed. “I think Tony’s mom is over being mad at me,” Olivarez said. But deep down, the KISS flame still glows.
In November, Olivarez was heading into a Mexican restaurant at an airport as KISS rhythm guitarist Paul Stanley and his companions were leaving. Olivarez realized Stanley was on a tight schedule, so he kept his conversation opener short — and heartfelt.
“I told him, ‘Thanks for all the music,’’’ Olivarez said. “It was enough to say.”
Stanley “seemed like a totally approachable, nice guy,” Olivarez said.
The band insists that the End of the Road really is the end of the road, but for KISS Army veterans, it’s a case of never say never.
“We’ll see if it’s their last tour, powerhouse band that they are,” Olivarez said.
