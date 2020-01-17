Anne Hunter will start work as Live Arts' new executive director as of Feb. 3, the theater's board of directors announced Friday.
Hunter led HunterSage for Nonprofits, a national strategy group that aims to build more equitable communities, before locating to Charlottesville in 2019. She has two decades of experience as a nonprofit strategist. Hunter and her colleagues helped more than 100 nonprofits advance their missions through better connections and deeper engagement with their communities.
She serves on the boards of IX Art Park, Page Education Foundation and COMPAS.
Barbara Kessler, who served as interim executive director during the six-month search, will step down from her post, but she will remain an active Live Arts volunteer, according to a news release from Live Arts.
