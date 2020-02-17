» Albemarle County hosts Jordy Yager from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in the Lane Auditorium of the Albemarle County Office Building — McIntire.
» Charlottesville Aviation Luncheon Club hosts retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Tad Oelstrom speaking about his experiences in foreign air operations during its meeting at noon Wednesday at Blue Ridge Cafe at 8315 Seminole Trail in Ruckersville. (434) 328-2323.
» First Baptist Church in Louisa hosts the Louisa County Historical Society lecture "Black Women's Political Culture in Virginia," delivered by Shennette Garrett-Scott, and a performance by the Spirit of Truth Community Choir from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. 102 Meadow Ave. (540) 967-5975.
» Institute for Advanced Studies in Culture hosts the "Being Human in the Age of the Brain: Models of Mind and Their Social Effects" symposium from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Details at iasculture.org/events. 3 University Circle. (434) 218-7050.
» James Madison Museum and Foundation will host Tom Matthes presenting "The Lincoln-Douglas Debates" from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. 129 Caroline St. in Orange. (540) 672-1776.
» The Project on Lived Theology holds the "Dream With Me" weekend seminar with civil rights pioneer John M. Perkins and a workshop on community development from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at First Baptist Church at 632 W. Main St.; "Parting Words on Race and Love" at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Dome Room of the Rotunda at UVa; and "Dream With Me," an afternoon of storytelling, music and worship with the Charlottesville Worship Collective, at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center at Charlottesville High School. theologicalhorizons.org. (434) 244-2839.
» Rumi Forum Charlottesville hosts John Ragosta, historian at the Robert H. Smith International Center for Jefferson Studies, presenting "Diversity and Inclusion Dialogues" from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at The Event Hall at 1024 Carrington Place. Make reservations by emailing cville@rumiforum.org.
» Virginia Foundation for the Humanities hosts Karen A. Chase presenting "Eliza House Trist and Thomas Jefferson" from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday. 145 Ednam Drive. virginiahumanities.org. (434) 924-3296.
