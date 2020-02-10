» James Madison Museum and Foundation will celebrate Black History Month with the presentation of local oral histories from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Canned food donations will be collected. 129 Caroline St. in Orange. (540) 672-1776.

» League of Women Voters presents the Sunday Seminar "Hot Matters: Climate in Crisis" from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at CitySpace at 100 Fifth St. NE. lwv-cva.org. (434) 227-3264.

» Senior Statesmen of Virginia hosts Annie Marrs, family services director of the Alzheimer’s Association, Central and Western Virginia Chapter, presenting “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Related Dementia” during its monthly meeting from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at The Center at 491 Hillsdale Drive.

» Sierra Club hosts Austin Sachs presenting "Clean Banking and Investing in Virginia" at 2 p.m. Sunday in the McIntire Room of Central Library at 211 E. Market St. (434) 973-0373.

» Theological Dialogue on Race Relations is led by Stefan Wheelock and David Forney at 7 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church at 500 Park St. (434) 296-7131.

» University of Virginia East Asia Center hosts Perry Link presenting “Three Turning Points in Chinese Popular Political Thought Since 1949” from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday in the Harrison Small Auditorium on UVa Grounds. A reception will follow. 

» Virginia Native Plant Society hosts Al Cire presenting Invasive Plants in State Parks during the group's monthly meeting from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Ivy Creek Natural Area’s Education Building at 1780 Earlysville Road.

