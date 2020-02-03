Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP celebrates Black History Month with a special program at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Burley Middle School. (434) 220-1493.
Friends of Fluvanna County Library hosts author Leslie Truex speaking about her romance novels and mysteries under the pseudonym of Jenna Harte at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Fluvanna Public Library in Palmyra. (434) 591-0910.
Nature Foundation at Wintergreen Lecture Series hosts Karrin Warren presenting "The Science of Skywatching" from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday. 3421 Wintergreen Drive. (434) 325-8169.
Senior Statesmen of Virginia hosts Annie Marrs, family services director of the Alzheimer's Association, Central and Western Virginia Chapter, presenting "Understanding Alzheimer's and Related Dementia" during its monthly meeting from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at The Center at 491 Hillsdale Drive.
University of Virginia East Asia Center holds its Faculty Forum with Howard Epstein, professor of environmental science, presenting "Environment of the Tibetan Plateau" and Philip Potter, associate professor of politics and public policy and director of the National Security Policy Center, presenting "China's War on Terror" from 3:15 to 5 p.m. Friday in Room 116 of Monroe Hall on UVa Grounds.
University of Virginia School of Law hosts Catherine MacKinnon delivering the McCorkle Lecture, "The First Amendment: An Equality Reading," at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Caplin Pavilion at 580 Massie Road. (434) 924-7354.
Virginia Foundation for the Humanities hosts Don Debats presenting "The Fifteenth Amendment: A Failure? Some New Evidence" from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday. 145 Ednam Drive. (434) 243-5522.
