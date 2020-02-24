» Assessment of China's Belt and Road Initiative Project at the University of Virginia hosts Tayyab Safdar of Cambridge University presenting "The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: Progress, Opportunities and Perils" from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Monday in Room 122 of Monroe Hall on UVa Grounds.
» Congregation Beth Israel hosts Kathy O'Connell, the U.S. Census Bureau's partnership specialist for Central Virginia, discussing the work of organizing a fair count for the 2020 Census from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. 301 E. Jefferson St. (434) 295-6382.
» Jefferson School African American Heritage Center hosts the panel discussion Racial Justice and Black Feminism from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 233 Fourth St. NW.
» Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America — Crozet Group hosts Richard Bonnie of the UVa School of Law speaking about extreme risk protection orders at 1 p.m. Saturday at Crozet Library. (434) 218-0434.
» Montpelier ecologist in residence Drew Lanham presents "How Nature Can Heal the Wounds of the Past" at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Montpelier Station. montpelier.org.
» Tim Snyder delivers the pre-show lecture for the Met Opera Live in HD presentation of "Agrippa" at noon Saturday at the Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall. (434) 979-1333.
» University of Virginia East Asia Center host a screening of the documentary film "Nourishing Japan" followed by a discussion with filmmaker Alexis Agliano Sanborn from 3:15 to 5 p.m. Friday in Room 101 of Nau Hall on UVa Grounds.
» University of Virginia Grounds on the Go Community Speaker Series hosts Meg Heubeck presenting "Talking Turkey: Taking the 'Dis' Out of Civil Discourse," from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday on the fourth floor of Town Center Two at UVa Research Park on Ray C. Hunt Drive. (434) 982-4848.
