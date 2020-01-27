» Mary Ann Archer delivers the pre-show lecture in advance of the Met Opera Live in HD presentation of the Gershwins' "Porgy and Bess" at noon Saturday at the Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall. (434) 979-1333.
Lectures for Jan. 28 to Feb. 3
