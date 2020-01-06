» Paramount Theater hosts Tim Snider delivering the pre-show lecture for the Met Opera Live in HD performance of “Wozzeck” at noon Saturday. Downtown Mall. (434) 979-1333.
» The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen holds the Winter Lecture Series with James Zimring presenting “The Basis for Scientific Knowledge Claims” from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, 3421 Wintergreen Drive. (434) 325-8169.
» Senior Statesmen of Virginia hosts Dick Whitehead presenting “During and after Hurricane Camille” at its meeting from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at The Center, 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.
