» Albemarle County Lunch and Learn Series presents "Lewis & Clark's Local Connections to Darden Towe Park, the Rivanna River and Albemarle County" from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Lewis and Clark Exploratory Center at 1490 Darden Towe Park. (434) 979-2425.
» Nature Foundation at Wintergreen hosts David Perault, professor and coordinator of the Environmental Science Department at the University of Lynchburg, presenting "From Woolly Worms to Real-time Radar: How Far Have We Come?" from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday. 3421 Wintergreen Drive. (434) 325-8169.
» Nau Civil War Center holds the annual Crozier Lecture with A. Wilson Greene presenting "A Perfect Hell of Blood: The Battle of the Crater" at 5 p.m. Thursday in the UVa Small Collections Library Auditorium at 170 McCormick Road. (434) 466-8538.
» Virginia Foundation for the Humanities hosts Rachel Stephens presenting “Loyal Artists, Loyal Slaves: Confederate Artists in Civil War Richmond” from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday. 145 Ednam Drive. (434) 924-3296.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.