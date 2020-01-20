» Albemarle County Lunch and Learn Series presents "Lewis & Clark's Local Connections to Darden Towe Park, the Rivanna River and Albemarle County" from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Lewis and Clark Exploratory Center at 1490 Darden Towe Park. (434) 979-2425.

» Nature Foundation at Wintergreen hosts David Perault, professor and coordinator of the Environmental Science Department at the University of Lynchburg, presenting "From Woolly Worms to Real-time Radar: How Far Have We Come?" from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday. 3421 Wintergreen Drive. (434) 325-8169.

» Nau Civil War Center holds the annual Crozier Lecture with A. Wilson Greene presenting "A Perfect Hell of Blood: The Battle of the Crater" at 5 p.m. Thursday in the UVa Small Collections Library Auditorium at 170 McCormick Road. (434) 466-8538.

» Virginia Foundation for the Humanities hosts Rachel Stephens presenting “Loyal Artists, Loyal Slaves: Confederate Artists in Civil War Richmond” from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday. 145 Ednam Drive. (434) 924-3296.

