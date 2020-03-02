Friends of the Fluvanna County Library hosts author Bruce Holsinger speaking about his latest book, “The Gifted School,” at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Fluvanna County Library in Palmyra. (434) 591-0910.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s office holds a community forum for citizens to provide input on Virginia’s first-ever Strategic Plan for Diversity and Inclusive Excellence from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday in the Media Center of Charlottesville High School at 1400 Melbourne Road. governor.virginia.gov/diversity-forum/. (804) 786-2211.

Kenwood, Robert H. Smith International Center for Jefferson Studies, hosts historian and author John Gilbert MCCurdy discussing his book “Quarters: The Accommodation of the British Army and the Coming of the American Revolution” from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday. 1329 Kenwood Farm. (434) 984-9800.

McIntire Botanical Garden hosts the Ian Robertson Legacy Lectureship with keynote speaker Mikyoung Kim presenting “Reclaiming the City: A Focus on Human-Centered Design” from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Farmington Country Club. Vendors’ market and silent auction are included. Register in advance at mcintirebotanicalgarden.org. (434) 953-0050.

Piedmont Master Gardeners hosts its Spring Lecture Series on four consecutive Thursdays in March. Tim McCoy presents “Pesticides and Pollinators: What Gardeners Should Know” at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Albemarle County Office Building on Fifth Street Extended.

Doug Tallamy presents “Nature’s Best Hope: Creating a Vibrant Ecosystem in the Home Landscape” at 7 p.m. March 12 in Lane Auditorium at the Albemarle County Office Building on McIntire Road.

Keith Nevinson presents “Year-round Vegetable Gardening” at 7 p.m. March 19 at the Albemarle County Office Building on Fifth Street Extended.

Robyn Puffenbarger presents “Robins to Raptors: Observing Birds in Our Backyards” at 7 p.m. March 26. piedmontmastergardeners.org/events. (434) 989-1879.

Virginia Center for the Book hosts Brian Robinson presenting “Printmaking in the Torres Strait Islands” at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Jefferson city School Center at 233 Fourth St. NW. (434) 882-4127.

Women United in Philanthropy hosts the panel discussion “How Healthcare Disparities Impact Women and Children” with Dr. B. Cameron Webb. Dr. Paige Perriello, Torri Ayers and Doreen Bonnet at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Omni Charlottesville Hotel on the Downtown Mall. womenunitedcville.com.

