The Sum, a local nonprofit dedicated to difference training, presents The Power of Difference Brown Bag Discussion Series. “Cultivating the power of differences within ourselves and our organizations” will be discussed from noon to 1 p.m. Monday; “Facilitating diverse groups” is from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Dec. 4; and “Exploring my whiteness” is from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 6 at 914 E. Jefferson St. thesum.org. (434) 260-9377.

