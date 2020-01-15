Leon III’s new music, with all its complexities, might surprise long-time fans. Of course, the phrase “long-time” in this case offers its own complexities. Fortunately, songwriter Andy Stepanian took some time to help sort out his new act’s development.
Stepanian began his musical career properly in Charlottesville in 1999 with the Wrinkle Neck Mules. The alt-country group started as a “fraternity cover party band.” In 2002, that status changed.
“We decided to make an album, and we had no idea what we were doing,” Stepanian said.
After “Minor Enough,” the band continued its run through 2015’s wryly titled “I Never Thought It Would Go This Far.” Although the band has done limited work since then, Stepanian describes it as “one of those things that will maybe never die,” and acknowledged that, “at some point, I bet we make another album.”
Both Charlottesville and Richmond (where Stepanian grew up) can claim the band, but Stepanian moved to Houston in 2007.
“I still feel like Central Virginia is my home. I’ll never be a Texan,” he laughed. “They’ll never convert me.”
Around this time Stepanian and Mules member Chase Heard began a clothing company called Howler Brothers. After Heard – “a talented painter,” Stepanian said – designed some shirts for another company that went unused, he decided to try it on his own, and Stepanian said, “Why don’t I try to help you?” That move led to “the biggest thing we’ve ever done.”
“We knew nothing about clothing,” Stepanian said. “Now we are neck deep in it.”
But Stepanian hasn’t left music by any means, and that’s where Leon III – formed by Stepanian and Mules member Mason Brent – enters the picture, though its sound might take Mules fans off guard. Its first album, 2018’s eponymous release, pushed into cosmic country as the duo and its collaborators (including renowned producer Mark Nevers) pushed past the edges of their previous work.
“I was pretty fatigued of the Americana idiom,” Stepanian said. “It’s kind of run its course for me. What I listen to and what I’m trying to do is different. It’s still me writing, and you can never stray but so far from your core. I had a real desire to experiment with different sounds. A band always paints with certain colors; people paint with the colors they’re used to. With Leon is a way I can change it each time — bring new painters in with different colors.”
In making this shift in sound, Stepanian has had the opportunity to take on new challenges.
“People have a certain expectation of you,” he said. “Mules fans have a certain expectation. I don’t want you to sound like Tyler Childers or whoever and this is weird. On the other side of the coin, I feel like once started to get unlocked and to take a different angle, I started to really gain some confidence in what I’m doing and start to see that the spectrum I’m on.”
In following this new path, Stepanian has called in a number of remarkable guest musicians, many coming from Lambchop and associated acts, but in an expanding circle — as with drummer Matt Pence from one of Stepanian’s favorite bands, Centro-matic, or multi-instrumentalist Kai Welch, who’s recently played with Kacey Musgraves.
“As a music fan?” Stepanian marveled. “It’s really fun to be in it.”
Leon III has a new album recorded, but its plans aren’t firm yet. The album advances the sound even further into its psychedelic, atmospheric terrain. With strong writing and a potent band, Leon III has something exciting in the can right now.
Stepanian’s songwriting “comes in waves.” He can go long stretches without writing, but “during that time, I’m always sort of harvesting things” that turn into his new music.
“I’m more of a collage artist,” he said of his current work. “I’m more impressioniest than I ever was before.”
Some of that shift has come through Nevers’ influence, who helped him develop some understated approaches, whether in the lyrics or the music. The mix between artists who want to rock and those who want to do more subtle work is all “part of the fun” to Stepanian, who’s enjoying the collaborative process.
For now, Leon III is “a developing story,” but it’s one pointing to a bright section ahead, regardless of what happens next.
“It’s a hard world,” Stepanian said. “Be happy with what you’re making and whatever comes from that comes from that. Mason does a good job keeping me grounded in that regard. Let’s just keep making music and working with all these people we want to work with.”
