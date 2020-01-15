Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...AREAS OF VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...CENTRAL AND NORTHERN SHENANDOAH VALLEY, INCLUDING THE INTERSTATE 81 CORRIDOR FROM HARRISONBURG TO HAGERSTOWN. PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND AND CENTRAL, NORTHERN AND NORTHWEST VIRGINIA. EAST OF THE BLUE RIDGE, BETWEEN CHARLOTTESVILLE AND WESTMINSTER. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&