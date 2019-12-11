Young visitors have been an important part of the one-night-only light-themed art installation “Let There Be Light” since its inception. And as the Piedmont Virginia Community College event begins its 13th season, participation by young artists is becoming more of a tradition as well.
On Friday evening, the annual outdoor art exhibition will invite observers into the dark grounds around the college’s V. Earl Dickinson Building to view and interact with art installations and performances that focus on the power of light in the darkness.
Curator and artist James Yates still marvels that people started calling “Let There Be Light” a Charlottesville tradition its first year. He believes the event’s popularity speaks to its power to bring art directly to people and reveal the magic that lies just a few steps away in the darkness as the longest, darkest night of the year approaches.
“A lot of people who don’t go to other art events go to this thing,” Yates said. “It has become such an important event. My whole intention was to provide an alternative to the commercialization of the holidays. It’s light.”
Visitors “are like moths; they’re drawn to the light,” he said. “It’s the kid in all of us. We never get kids at gallery things, but this is popular with families.”
Instead of being intimidating or frightening, the darkness on the college grounds has become a space of liberation and discovery, Yates said.
“One of the things I always decried was this inaccessible thing that galleries had become,” he said. During “Let There Be Light,” everything is reversed. Instead of playing out on clinical white gallery walls, installations flicker and glow against the inky backdrop of a winter night.
And creative art pieces aren’t the only delights people discover in the dark, he said. Running into friends there is a treat.
“Just being in the dark and the cold and meeting people is wonderful,” Yates said. “It’s always magical. I looked at one of the installations and my son was standing right there.
“Then they can go inside for hot chocolate and banana bread, and the conversations always continue.”
This year’s 16 installations include several by local art teachers who are offering their students valuable creative experiences.
Chris Haske and his Peabody School students will be presenting “Immersed in Space (Inter-location),” which surrounds the viewer with projected images that can change with the motion of a viewer’s hand, Yates said. “With the move of your hand, you can change the way you are traveling through space,” he said.
A different frontier is explored by Andrew Sheridan, Dom Morse and Murray High School students. “Enchantment Under the Sea,” a kinetic mixed-media sculpture, creates a black-light undersea environment.
Art teachers are using their “Let There Be Light” installations to expand students’ ideas of what being an artist can mean, and to open visitors’ minds to “magical creativity,” Yates said.
“When you say you are an artist, people ask, ‘Do you paint?’’’ he said. Although it remains important for art students to learn drawing, painting and other fundamentals, projections and other tools from modern technology offer today’s artists an expanded tool box.
Several PVCC art faculty members will exhibit their works, too.
Fenella Belle’s “Ghost Trees” is a sculpture that will interrupt the darkness with vivid lights, and Ed Miller’s illuminated sculpture, “Body of Light,” will float in a lake and create glowing reflections. Jeremy Taylor will be teaming up with his wife, Allyson Mellberg Taylor, and daughter, Margot Taylor, to present “night bloomers,” which is described as “a glowing vignette set among the forest.”
Sound and music are part of Mobile Interactive Computer Ensemble’s interactive “Hall-e-Wood” light and sound installation.
“Portal” is a misty pathway experience by Circe Strauss, a returning favorite. Strauss is a former cinematic special-effects technician.
Sculptor and fiber artist Patty Swygert is contributing “RENEW,” a glowing conical sculpture that’s made of steel and hand-dyed fabrics.
Returning Friday for the second year is the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ Artmobile traveling gallery. “How Far Can Creativity Take You? VMFA Fellowship Artists,” the inaugural exhibit, is back with works by Nell Blaine, Cy Twombly, Sally Mann and Benjamin Wigfall, among others, to demonstrate the history, breadth and impact of VMFA’s fellowship program.
Visitors can check out the Artmobile from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, and then again during “Let There Be Light” from 6 to 9 p.m.
Admission to “Let There Be Light” is free. Don’t forget to bring your flashlight. Remember to dress for the weather — and to decorate yourself with light, whether it’s the glow-in-the-dark earrings you look for occasions to wear or the light-bedecked sweater you didn’t think you’d wear again.
Learn more online at PVCC.edu/performingarts.
