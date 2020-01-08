The Northside Library will host the event "Roots and Remembrance: From the Descendants of Monticello’s Enslaved Families" on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.
In two sales in January 1827 and 1829, over 130 enslaved people were sold on the west lawn at Monticello and at the Eagle Tavern in downtown Charlottesville.
More than 190 years later, their descendants will reflect upon and remember their ancestors. The community is invited to hear their remarkable stories.
This panel discussion will be moderated by Niya Bates, Monticello's director of African American history and the Getting Word Oral History Project.
For more information, visit jmrl.org.
