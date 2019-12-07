While Lindsey Stirling is brightening Christmas season for audience members across the country, she’s making the most of the season on the road.
The electric violinist behind the Warmer in the Winter Tour 2019, which is coming to Charlottesville’s John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday evening, will join her crew and team to keep the holiday vibe merry and bright for each other.
“We’ll decorate the bus. We’ll bring the season along with us,” Stirling said.
“It’s a meaningful time of year for me,” she said. “I’m a Christian, and my favorite parts of life are all in this time of year — family and faith.”
Her show will include some of her original works, including “Christmas C’mon” and “Warmer in the Winter,” and a variety of holiday season classics that glow in a big, celebratory setting — think “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” “Santa Baby” and “I Wonder as I Wander.”
“We try to make people laugh and feel nostalgic,” the violinist said.
Stirling’s original “Warmer in the Winter” was the best-selling Christmas album of 2017. When she released her “Warmer in the Winter: Deluxe Edition,” her interpretation of “Carol of the Bells” became the first instrumental track to reach No. 5 in adult contemporary radio play.
Putting together a satisfying arena show is “kind of like figuring out what songs tell the right story in the right way,” Stirling said. “It’s like this giant jigsaw puzzle.”
Balancing music with visuals is the first task, and making sure the show has the right sense of scale is important. Another important job is making adjustments to recognize the portions of the show that particularly resonated with audiences.
“You really can never tell how it’s going to be received,” she said. She relishes “those surprise musical moments” when a piece touches listeners.
The rewarding aspect of creating the right blend is “you get to see people who are enjoying your craft.”
“As a musician, I feel so incredibly spoiled,” she said. “I get to see their faces.”
Hitting the road with her Christmas show meant switching gears swiftly for Stirling and her crew.
“We just got off the Artemis tour in Europe, which was very well received,” she said.
Stirling released “Artemis,” her fifth studio album, in September. It offers more than instrumental music; rock vocalist Amy Lee provided the powerful vocal delivery for “Love Goes On and On,” and singer-songwriter Elle King sings on “The Upside.”
The album project also gave Stirling an opportunity she has waited for — the chance to pair up an album with a comic book.
“It finally feels like it is complete,” she said. “I was kind of waiting to discover the right story to tell. I want to tell this story through more than just music.”
Stirling enjoyed “the fun of using fictional characters to explore emotions.”
