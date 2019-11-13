Live Arts will open its latest production, “Tigers Be Still,” at 8 p.m. Friday.

Kerry Moran directs a cast that includes Katie Rogers as Sherry, Michael Volpendesta as Joseph, Isaac Russell as Zack and Steph Finn as Grace.

The team includes Christina Ball as producer, Deidre Honick as assistant producer, Jim Horstkotte as stage manager, Skye Devlin as assistant stage manager, Warren Craghead as scenic designer, John Holden as sound designer, Chris Baumer as lighting designer, Mimi Halpern as costume designer, Erica Haskins as hair and makeup designer, Daryl O’Connor as properties designer, and Emily Martin as dramaturg. Devlin also serves as lightboard and soundboard operator.

Playwright Kim Rosenstock shares the story of 24-year-old Sherry, who’s using her master’s degree in art therapy to help middle school students. She’s working with Zack, the principal’s son, on his anger issues. Adding complexity to her life are family members — and a tiger that has escaped from a local zoo.

Tickets are $26; students and seniors pay $22. The show will run through Dec. 16. For tickets, go to livearts.org or dial the box office at (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123.

