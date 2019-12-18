For many people, the days leading up to Christmas bring opportunities to get together with family members and friends. Local musicians have the same priorities. As bands’ tours take end-of-the-year breaks, it’s easier for working musicians to catch up with their hometown friends and trade a song or two.
But just when your work schedule offers a bit of a breather and your buddies are in town, it seems as if there are fewer performances available to enjoy together. Charlottesville listeners are in luck, because three shows coming up between now and Christmas offer music fans and their hometown heroes room to kick back and catch up.
Saturday evening’s show at The Southern Cafe and Music Hall will team up three Charlottesville-based bands — The Gladstones, Mama Tried and Kingdom of Mustang.
The Gladstones’ lineup includes guitarists Bob Girard and Charlie Pastorfield, Jim Ralston on drums and Tim Ryan on bass. Together, they play everything from old-school rock to country.
Also on the bill is Mama Tried, which takes its name from a line in a Merle Haggard song but finds its inspiration in the improvisational jam-band magic of the Grateful Dead and a growing collection of originals. Pastorfield is joined by Susan Munson on guitar and vocals, Stuart Holme on bass, Kent Raine on drums and Sam Johnston on keyboards, vocals and harmonica.
Kingdom of Mustang brings together Mark Roebuck, Michael Clarke, Tim Ryan and Rusty Speidel. Fans have heard Roebuck perform in The Deal, Big Circle and Sub-Seven; Clarke in The Deal and Left Lane; Ryan in The Gladstones, Jeebus and Left Lane; and Speidel in SGG&L.
For Pastorfield, Saturday’s show offers an appealing blend of old and new. A quick glance around at the personnel on stage will reveal members of some of Charlottesville’s top bands from the vibrant 1980s band scene, including The Deal, Skip Castro and Johnny Sportcoat and the Casuals.
“I’m kind of stoked about this show on the 21st,” Pastorfield said. “In the ’80s, none of us could’ve imagined that, forty years down the road, we’d be shlepping to bars and playing for less than we made then.”
Although many listeners know The Gladstones for British rock and New Wave, “The Gladstones do whatever they want to do,” Pastorfield said. With more than 160 songs on the band’s playlist, “we can play three nights in a row without recycling any songs,” he said.
The longtime rocker takes pride in the fact that this band can play an hourlong set of country music. “I’ve never been in a band like that before,” he said. “It’s good for your brain because you’ve got to be ready to play all those songs.”
For Pastorfield, the fun of the evening won’t be all nostalgia. He relishes the fact that younger audiences are discovering the fun and musical satisfaction of local bands.
“There are people coming back to town to see their families,” Pastorfield said. “Another reason is a lot of younger people don’t know these bands.”
It’s harder these days for younger listeners to hear local bands, he said — and the phenomenon hits close to home.
“My daughter made it through college at JMU [James Madison University] without ever hearing a live local band,” Pastorfield said. “A lot of kids in high school don’t get to hear live bands.” (The rise in the drinking age from 18 to 21 plays a big role there.)
Pastorfield enjoys having a new audience as 2020 approaches.
“We’re getting a younger crowd again, which is pretty bizarre,” he said with a chuckle. “About four years ago, we were playing at Durty Nelly’s, and two college guys came — which, at that time, was pretty rare.
“Those guys came back — and brought their friends.”
While the students were enjoying the music, The Gladstones were discovering that they were helping to fill a musical need for a new generation.
“They just say, ‘We haven’t seen a band like that before,’’’ Pastorfield said. “Compared to my generation, it’s a big deal. You always had a local band.”
Friday evening brings the fourth annual Risqué Family Xmas to The Southern’s stage. Fans can start the weekend with Disco Risque’s yearly Christmas caper, which brings in Ruckus the Bulldog and Kluster Phunk.
The lineup promises a high-energy show for listeners who like versatility — and volume.
Disco Risqué, which was one of four Virginia bands selected to perform at the 2018 Lockn’ Festival, will dish up its blend of rock served with funk, hip-hop, hardcore and pop influences.
Ruckus the Bulldog is the Charlottesville rock duo of guitarist Billy Castle and drummer Jimmy Czywczyski. The duo covers a lot of musical ground by performing rock, metal, punk, funk and comedy.
Kluster Phunk teams up guitarists Silas Farrow and James Morrissey with Sean Hodge on keyboards, Justin Sollenne on bass and Jovon Jordan on drums.
Tickets are $10. Go to thesoutherncville.com for tickets and all the particulars.
Another local Christmas show puts a popular band of brothers in the spotlight Monday evening over at the Jefferson.
Sons of Bill will be celebrating not only the holiday itself, but also the 10th anniversary of its annual hometown Christmas parties. Luke Wilson and The Dericks also are on the bill, and family members and friends from Charlottesville’s music community will be joining the Wilson brothers on the Jefferson stage.
And in keeping with the spirit of the season, a buck from each ticket sold will go to Loaves & Fishes to make sure neighbors who need to put food on the table will be able to do so. Get all the information online at jeffersontheater.com.
