A local man has died after a Nov. 17 crash. 

Terry Beams, 61, died on Saturday, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.

Authorities said Beams died of injuries he suffered when his black 2000 Toyota sedan was struck by a Buick SUV at the eastbound ramp of Interstate 64 at Richmond Road. 

Beams was struck while attempting to make a left turn onto the ramp at the flashing yellow arrow, according to a news release.

The crash remains under investigation and police said no further information is available at this time.

This is the 10th fatal crash investigated by the Albemarle County Crash Reconstruction Team in 2019.

