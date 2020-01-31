Segments about Charlottesville’s music community will be aired nationally on NPR’s “World Cafe” program on WNRN starting Monday.
Listeners can tune in and hear the local "Sense of Place" segments from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Feb. 14; in Charlottesville, the station is at 91.9 FM.
The schedule of "Sense of Place" segments includes the following:
• Monday: An encore of WNRN’s most recent interview with Dave Matthews.
• Tuesday: An in-studio session with Kate Bollinger and a produced piece about the University of Virginia’s Cavalier Marching Band.
• Wednesday: A walk around Charlottesville with David Wax Museum and an in-studio session with Free Union.
• Feb. 13: A Hackensaw Boys session and a produced piece with Rich Tarbell.
• Feb. 14: A produced piece on the Concert in the Blind with David Wax Museum and Lowland Hum and WNRN DJ Desire Moses’ new Virginia music guest-DJ segment.
After these segments air, they will be available for on-demand streaming on the station’s website. Learn more by going to WNRN.org.
