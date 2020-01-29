PUPPY BOWL XVI

Killian, a Great Dane from Green Dogs Unleashed, is the largest pup ever to be featured in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl. He will be in the starting lineup on Sunday.

 Keith Barraclough

Killian, a puppy from Green Dogs Unleashed in Troy, will be among the canine competitors in this year's Puppy Bowl.

Puppy Bowl XVI begins at 3 p.m. Sunday on Animal Planet. Killian, a Great Dane, is the largest puppy ever to be featured in Puppy Bowl. He will compete for #TeamFluff, which vies with #TeamRuff for the Puppy Bowl title..

Tags

Load comments