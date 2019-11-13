Tickets are on sale for the eighth annual Lockn’ Festival, which will take place in June this year to coincide with Phil Lesh’s upcoming 80th birthday.
The three-day musical event will kick off on June 19, 2020, at Infinity Downs & Oak Ridge Farm in Arrington. The all-star celebration, which lasts through June 21, will offer a wide variety of camping options, plus local food vendors, craft brewers and a sense of community. Fans who’d like to start celebrating a day early can add a “Steal Your Thursday” package for $30 that includes a Jerry Dance Party celebrating the music and vibe of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead.
Lockn’ ’Lumni passes are $219. For tickets and details, go to locknfestival.com.
