Tickets are on sale for the eighth annual Lockn’ Festival, which will take place in June this year to coincide with Phil Lesh’s upcoming 80th birthday.

The three-day musical event will kick off on June 19, 2020, at Infinity Downs & Oak Ridge Farm in Arrington. The all-star celebration, which lasts through June 21, will offer a wide variety of camping options, plus local food vendors, craft brewers and a sense of community. Fans who’d like to start celebrating a day early can add a “Steal Your Thursday” package for $30 that includes a Jerry Dance Party celebrating the music and vibe of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead.

Lockn’ ’Lumni passes are $219. For tickets and details, go to locknfestival.com.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments