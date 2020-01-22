The eighth annual Lockn' Festival, set for June 19 to 21 at Infinity Downs & Oak Ridge Farm in Arrington, has announced a packed schedule of stars. Tickets will go on sale at noon Thursday.
Lockn' Festival 2020: Celebrating Phil Lesh's 80th Birthday is taking place in June for the first time to coincide with Grateful Dead veteran Lesh's big day. It's filled with collaborations among popular artists and bands.
The June 19 lineup includes the Phil Lesh Quintet featuring Warren Haynes, Jimmy Herring, Rob Barraco and John Molo; Brandi Carlile; Gov't Mule; Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers; Goose; Yola; and the Chain Gang featuring Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Cody Dickinson, Luther Dickinson, Samantha Fish, John Ginty and Bery Oakley Jr.; and Grateful Shred.
June 20's schedule includes Phil Lesh Quintet featuring Warren Haynes, Jimmy Herring, John Molo and David Crosby; Oteil & Friends; David Crosby; Mike Gordon; Black Pumas; Garcia Peoples; Grateful Shred; and Kendall Street Company.
The final-day festivities on June 21 will include music by Phil Lesh & Joe Russo's Almost Dead featuring John Mayer, plus Leon Bridges, Electric Hot Tuna, Railroad Earth & Peter Rowan playing "Old and in the Way," Railroad Earth, MEUTE, The War and Treaty, Midnight North and Keller Williams' Grateful Gospel.
The schedule for the Garcia's Forest collection of early and late shows throughout the weekend will feature music by Boombox featuring BackBeat Brass, Circles Around the Sun, Ghost-Note, Ace of Cups, David Gans & Fragile Thunder and Mapache.
New this year is a "Steal Your Thursday" add-on event on June 18 for $30. The early kickoff will include performances by Brandon "Taz" Niederauer, Dark Star Orchestra and The Marcus King Band, plus a Jerry Dance Party on the Main Stage. There's even a "Wednesday Early-Entry" add-on for concert fans who'd like to enjoy the farm and its relative peace and quiet before the full festival begins.
For ticket prices, camping options and all the details, go to locknfestival.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.