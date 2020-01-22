A Louisa County man who was wanted on multiple charges was arrested last week, authorities said.
After an investigation into an incident that occurred in Louisa in May, felony warrants were obtained against Peter Edward Schultz, 18, for forcible sodomy, object sexual penetration and aggravated sexual battery, according to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.
Schultz was taken into custody on Jan. 17 by Louisa County detectives, with help from the Chesterfield County Police Department.
He is currently being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond.
Schultz was also wanted in Louisa County on two misdemeanor warrants for violating the conditions of his probation.
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office wants to locate anyone else that may have information about this or any other incident involving Schultz.
Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office (540) 967-1234 or Detective Todd Lytton at (540) 967-3468
