A Lovingston man was killed Monday morning when his pickup truck ran off the side of a Nelson County road and overturned.

Virginia State Police say Winfred L. Washington, 65, died after his truck veered off the right shoulder of Route 653 about 1.5 miles east of U.S. 29. He then over-corrected and his truck crossed the road and went off the left side, overturning several times.

Washington, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene, police said.

The crash occurred at 11:15 a.m., police said.

