Mamadi Diakite buried a 3-point shot against James Madison to give Virginia (2-0, 1-0 ACC) its first points of the season in John Paul Jones Arena.
A few possessions later, Diakite put the ball on the deck, blew by the defense and stuffed a two-handed dunk through the net. In less than four minutes of game time, Diakite showed NBA scouts the results of offseason work.
Diakite, the most pro-ready player on Virginia’s roster, finished the game with 19 points, 13 rebounds and a pair of blocked shots. He’s efficient, versatile and athletic. He can defend multiple frontcourt positions, and he’s a matchup nightmare given his shooting touch and ability to score in the low post.
That wasn’t always the case.
When the redshirt senior arrived at Virginia, he was raw. Even last season, he lacked a consistent jumper. His game looks much improved.
“I worked really hard,” Diakite said. “Going through the process, coming back with Coach Bennett and the staff. They’ve helped me out a lot with my shot. I made many adjustments until I was able to find the right one, and I stopped with that.”
With Diakite’s improved shot, he’s become an elite offensive weapon who can score in the post, on midrange jumpers and from beyond the 3-point line. Through two games, he’s averaging a team-high 15.5 points per game.
The offensive improvements stand out the most, but Diakite’s defense looks as strong, if not stronger, than it was last season. Those traits are what make him an elite player, according to head coach Tony Bennett.
“He can never forget his great strengths of being so active defensively, on the glass, offensively, defensively, blocking shots,” Bennett said. “That’s where it starts. If he ever has any amnesia about that, he’s making a big mistake for our team and for himself. He understands that.”
He’s an active participant on defense and leads the team with four blocks. He also has two steals to his name. Bennett says Diakite’s understanding of the need for defensive excellence allows him to perform well offensively. By locking in on defense, Diakite becomes a valuable asset who demands to be on the floor with his play. That allows him to earn major minutes and be in a position to contribute offensively and show off his improved game.
Jay Huff, one of Diakite’s frontcourt teammates, sees first-hand the improvements in Diakite’s game.
“His one-on-one game has improved dramatically,” Huff said. “He’s also very quick, so that combo makes him hard to guard because if you step back too far, then he’ll shoot it. If you get too close, he’ll go right past you and dunk it.”
With Columbia (1-2) coming to JPJ Arena on Saturday at noon, Diakite receives another opportunity to dominate a game like he did against JMU.
The Lions only have two players at least 6-foot-8 on their roster, and they’ve played a combined 28 minutes out of a possible 240 this season. The Ivy League school lacks size in the post, and it may have to rely on inexperienced players or undersized small forwards to guard two potential NBA Draft picks in Diakite and Huff.
That’s a recipe for disaster against the defending national champs.
