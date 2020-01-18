A little scratch on a Virginia Lottery ticket won an Albemarle County man a whole lot of scratch.
Charles Coles recently bought a Double Cash Doubler scratch-off ticket at a Pantops convenience store outside of Charlottesville and, upon removing the opaque latex ink from the pre-printed substrate, discovered that he had won.
“I thought I’d won a thousand dollars,” Coles told Virginia Lottery officials. “I yelled!”
He was right and he was wrong. He was right about winning, but he needed to add a few more zeros to his estimate.
Coles’ wife inspected the ticket and discovered the discrepancy, saying “Charlie, look again!”
Coles had won $1 million in the game. It is the third of four $1 million grand prizes that have been awarded in the game.
There is now just one top prize to be scratched off the list and chances of winning it are one in 1,162,800, lottery officials said. The chance of winning any prize in the game is one in 3.48.
Coles could have taken the full $1 million in annual payments over 30 years, but chose a one-time cash option of $610,874 before taxes.
He bought his winning ticket at the Fas Mart at 241 Rolkin Road in Albemarle County. The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.
The Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.7 million per day for Virginia’s elementary through high school school districts. The Lottery operates on revenue from the sale of game tickets and products and generated a record $650 million for Virginia’s public schools in fiscal year 2019, according to officials.
An additional $6.5 million in unclaimed prizes was deposited in the Virginia Literary Fund in to provide low-interest loans to localities for public school construction, renovations and technology upgrades.
