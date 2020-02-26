Grammy Award-winning country star Maren Morris will bring her "RSVP: The Tour" to Charlottesville's Sprint Pavilion on Sept. 18. Also on the bill will be James Arthur and Caitlyn Smith.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 6 for $59.75 lower orchestra reserved and $39.75 general admission.

With "The Bones," her fourth No. 1 single, Morris recently became the first solo female country artist to land a single at No. 1 for consecutive weeks since 2012.

Morris also recently appeared on the 50th season of "Sesame Street," appearing in an episode titled "Let's Draw."

For tickets and details, go to sprintpavilion.com

