Grammy Award-winning country star Maren Morris will bring her "RSVP: The Tour" to Charlottesville's Sprint Pavilion on Sept. 18. Also on the bill will be James Arthur and Caitlyn Smith.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 6 for $59.75 lower orchestra reserved and $39.75 general admission.
With "The Bones," her fourth No. 1 single, Morris recently became the first solo female country artist to land a single at No. 1 for consecutive weeks since 2012.
Morris also recently appeared on the 50th season of "Sesame Street," appearing in an episode titled "Let's Draw."
For tickets and details, go to sprintpavilion.com.
