Channeling painful personal experiences of heartbreak, resilience and hard-won growth into songwriting is challenging. Watching those experiences unfold on the big screen in a feature film is even more intense.
Having friends who’ve been through the process of turning a faith journey into a film — offering audience members hope and encouragement in the process — has been a rewarding moment for contemporary Christian songwriter Jeremy Camp.
Camp — whose new feature film, “I Still Believe,” will be released next month — will be at Charlottesville’s John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday for a tour date with headliner MercyMe and mutual friend David Leonard. For Camp, touring with his longtime friends in MercyMe has been meaningful not only for the expected camaraderie, but also for the unique support its members can bring him as he waits for a deeply personal film to hit screens across the country.
MercyMe guitarist Mike Scheuchzer said that his band’s 20/20 Tour means “we’re going back out with our good friend Jeremy Camp. We haven’t been out [on tour] with him in a long time.”
MercyMe released its own feature film in 2018. “I Can Only Imagine,” directed by the Erwin Brothers, was based on the hit song by the same name that lead singer Bart Millard wrote after his father’s death from cancer.
J. Michael Finley played Millard and Dennis Quaid played his father, Arthur; the film also starred Trace Adkins, Cloris Leachman, Madeline Carroll and Priscilla Shirer.
Camp’s film is set for national release starting March 13. “I Still Believe” is based on a heartfelt song Camp wrote about faith in the face of adversity and grief; the first song he wrote after his first wife’s death, it touched contemporary Christian music fans around the world on its chart journey to No. 1.
The film version of “I Still Believe” stars KJ Apa as Camp; Britt Robertson as Melissa Lynn Henning-Camp, Camp’s first wife; Gary Sinise as Tom Camp and Shania Twain as Terry Camp.
Henning-Camp battled cancer during their engagement; overjoyed when she went into remission, the couple married and dreamed of a new life together. But when the Camps returned from their honeymoon in November 2000, doctors had bad news for them; Henning-Camp’s cancer was back with a vengeance. She died in February 2001, and her grieving groom paused his music career.
Camp, who found solace in his music ministry, released his first studio album, “Stay,” in 2002. The album produced six No. 1 singles.
Abigail Cohen also appears in the new film as Adrienne Liesching, formerly the frontwoman for The Benjamin Gate, whom Camp met on tour in 2002 while touring in support of “Stay.” They fell in love, married in 2003 and welcomed two daughters and a son.
Camp said his wife brings “stability. She’s kind of a rock in a lot of ways,” he said.
Life experiences have taught the family to treasure its time together. Camp’s family joins him on tour whenever possible, and members carve out time to spend with each other in the midst of hectic schedules.
“Today, it’s beautiful out, and we’ll probably go to the park,” Camp said. “You have to figure out what your priorities are. It’s a great time to step back and see the hand of God.”
One priority for the family is spending as much time as possible with his older daughter, who’s 16 now, because Camp realizes that college is right around the corner.
Self-care is important, too, especially on the road. “Even this morning, I read and I prayed,” Camp said. “I took time this morning just to be quiet.”
Seeing the blessings in his life helps Camp recognize even more blessings when they appear. He encourages everyone to take some time to reflect not only on rough times overcome, but also on happy milestones and everyday joys.
“Just enjoy the moment,” Camp said. “It’s a good reset for all of us to sit back for a moment and say, ‘Whoa, what have I done? Look how much God has done.’
“We all need to look back once in a while — and not just at our mistakes.”
Looking back in a literal sense, however, can be easier said than done. Seeing the Erwin Brothers’ completed film for the first time was a bittersweet moment for Camp.
“It’s surreal,” he said. “It’s reopening a wound of the most difficult time of my life.”
As Camp and his family watched “I Still Believe” together, “I kind of broke down a little bit,” he said. He stepped away several times during overwhelming moments, but he came back to the screening counting his blessings.
“I’ve got three kids and my beautiful wife. Look what God has done for me,” Camp said.
Seeing their father’s life on screen — and his honest reactions to watching it — has given Camp’s children new insights into what he went through and how it has strengthened his faith. Camp said they expressed compassion that touched him deeply.
Camp hopes his experiences will remind his children that their faith will come through for them in their own times of need. He particularly hopes they will find inspiration in a pay-it-forward passage from the Bible that has meant a great deal to him lately — II Corinthians 1:3-5, about “the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God.”
Finding a purpose and a reason to move forward after life’s shattering times calls for trust and confidence, even when it doesn’t seem to make any sense.
“Even when you see this movie, it’s not always easy,” Camp said. “It’s God saying, ‘Trust me on this.’ He is always faithful.”
Hitting the road with his friends in MercyMe couldn’t have come at a better time.
“We know each other; we trust each other,” Camp said. “We like each other. It has been quite a journey.”
For Scheuchzer, showing support for Camp’s film journey during his band’s 20/20 Tour is a way to pay forward the support MercyMe received from fans when “I Can Only Imagine” was released.
“We thought this would be a cool partnership,” Scheuchzer said.
“We’re not given this to hang on to,” he said, echoing the sentiment of the II Corinthians passage. “Bart has been walking Jeremy through the experience. [Camp and his team] have the benefit of a band that’s been through this before.”
The new 20/20 Tour will give MercyMe’s fans a chance to hear “Almost Home,” the band’s current single. Touring while writing and recording songs for a new album gives the band valuable time for road-testing fresh material to see how fans embrace it.
“We’re in the process of making a new record, so we might slip in a new song,” Scheuchzer said. “Sometimes there are songs that are meant for records, and some are meant to perform live. We’ve done this for 25 years. People aren’t going to love every song; some songs are just for us.”
Realizing that the band has been together, blending music with ministry, for a quarter of a century came as sort of a surprise, but one that brought joy.
“We’re just recognizing it in the past four years, and enjoying it and enjoying each other,” he said of the milestone. “When we first started, we were playing for youth groups. Now, here we are.”
Scheuchzer said fans can expect to hear something in Saturday’s show from each of MercyMe’s albums. “We have 10 albums’ worth of material, and an hour and a half or two hours to try to cram it into,” he said with a chuckle.
Frosty weather back home has made a recent MercyMe performance series seem even more meaningful. In mid-January, the band spent a week on a MercyMe at Sea cruise that combined performances with some welcome down time and recreation for the musicians and their families.
“It was 78 degrees every day at sea,” Scheuchzer said. “Right now, it’s 20 degrees here in Franklin, Tennessee, and I miss the Caribbean. We got to just be a band and hang out with our friends.”
