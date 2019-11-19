At 6-foot-6 and 230-pounds, Lucas Adam is an imposing presence in the batter’s box for any high school pitcher.
The Miller School senior plans to continue to strike fear in the hearts of opposing hurlers after he verbally committing to play at the University of Dayton.
Adam joined Coach Billy Wagner’s program two years ago and has helped guide the Mavericks to two of their three straight VISAA Division II state championships.
“It’s an incredible feeling to get the opportunity to play at the next level and to know that my baseball career won’t end in high school,” Adam said. “Baseball has been my life for a long time and it feels really good to know that I’ll have at least four more years to play.”
Last spring, he hit a grand slam against Steward during Miller’s epic come-from-behind victory in the state semifinals.
The junior hit .343 last spring with five home runs and drove in 25 runs to earn all-state honors for the Mavericks. He collected 24 hits and scored 20 runs to garner All Central Virginia first-team honors.
Adam said the attraction to the Flyers’ program was immediate.
“I fell in love with the campus as soon as I started my tour,” he said. “I really liked the coaching staff at Dayton. Their program has been very successful and it was something that I wanted to be a part of.”
The Flyers posted 32 wins last season, their most since 2011, and qualified for the Atlantic 10 Tournament for the first since 2014 under second-year Coach Jayson King.
Adam talked with King and his staff and was impressed with the direction of the program.
“I like the way they coach their players,” Adam said. “While talking with the coaches, I found that they won’t try to make everyone hit or throw in the same way and will focus on making their players the best versions of themselves.”
Last summer, Adam took part in a college showcase at the Dayton campus and felt very comfortable hitting at Woerner Field at DP&L Stadium.
“I am a big power hitter and I hit very well at Dayton over the summer and I think that’s what got their attention initially,” Adam said.
The senior has played numerous positions during his time at The Miller School, including outfield, first base and pitching. He said he was recruited as an outfielder and expects to come in and compete for playing time right away.
“There are no plans for me to redshirt or anything like that,” Adam said. “I already reclassed [at Miller], so I will be coming in a year older than most of the incoming freshmen. I hope to be a productive player on the Flyers team and help them gain as much success as possible.”
In the classroom, Adam is looking at pursing a degree in the business field with a focus on management or marketing.
Adam had interest from several programs, including an offer from Hampden-Sydney, before ultimately choosing to play at Dayton.
“This wasn’t really a difficult choice at all, “ Adam said. “Dayton is a great place with great people and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”
With four months left until the start of baseball season at Miller, Adam is excited to have this decision behind him.
“I definitely feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders,” Adam said. “The recruiting process can be rough sometimes and I’m glad it’s over. Now I’ll be able to play more relaxed and not have so many worries going through my head.”
The Mavericks will open the 2020 season next March with several holdovers from last year’s state championship run. But there will be new challenges as well as Miller School have jumped up in classification to Division I.
“The ultimate goal this season is to win another ring,” Adam said. “We have a really good group of guys this season and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us. It definitely won’t be easy now that we’ve moved to Division I, but I still think we’ve got a good shot.”
Five Mavericks sign
Five of Adam's teammates signed National Letters of Intent to play college baseball on Wednesday at The Miller School. Jordan Peyton, Ethan Chenault, Jack Marshall, Jeremy Wagner and Garrett Payne all officially joined college baseball programs with their signatures.
Peyton will play for former Virginia pitching coach Karl Kuhn at Radford, Chenault is heading to UNC-Wilmington, Marshall is bound for Roanoke College, Wagner selected Austin Peay and Payne is ACC bound after signing with North Carolina State.
