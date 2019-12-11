One person died in a Wednesday morning car crash that closed Simmons Gap Road near Plunkett Road, according to Albemarle County police.

The collision occurred about 8:15 a.m., authorities said.

The name of the person killed and an explanation of how the crash occurred have not been released pending notification of family and completion of an investigation. Simmons Gap Road is expected to remain shut down for several hours as police investigate the incident.

Some roads in the region were slick and slippery this morning thanks to rain on Monday and Tuesday and temperatures that reached near freezing this morning.

Virginia Department of Transportation crews were preparing for possible wintry weather Tuesday night. No snow developed but there were reports of scattered icy surfaces across Central Virginia.

