Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES, WITH LOCALLY 3 TO 5 INCHES ACROSS THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS. * WHERE...THE CENTRAL SHENANDOAH VALLEY, BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS, POTOMAC HIGHLANDS OF VIRGINIA, AND PORTIONS OF CENTRAL VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM 8 AM TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY. THE HEAVIEST SNOW IS EXPECTED BETWEEN THROUGH 2 PM LATE THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY ROADS ARE EXPECTED, ESPECIALLY THROUGH MID AFTERNOON. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOW RATES COULD EXCEED ONE INCH PER HOUR WITH VISIBILITY AROUND ONE-QUARTER MILE AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. WHEN VENTURING OUTSIDE, WATCH YOUR FIRST FEW STEPS TAKEN ON STEPS, SIDEWALKS, AND DRIVEWAYS, WHICH COULD BE ICY AND SLIPPERY, INCREASING YOUR RISK OF A FALL AND INJURY. &&