UPDATE: 12:45 p.m.: Charlottesville public school officials say they will dismiss school on the regular schedules but have cancelled after school activities.
"The CLASS program will remain open, but families should pick up students as soon as possible," officials said on the district's social media pages.
UPDATE: 12:15 p.m.: Falling snow is creating slick streets across the Charlottesville area and causing crashes on most major highways, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
VDOT websites show most major thoroughfares from U.S. 29 to U.S. 250 and Interstate 64 are snow-covered, slushy and slick.
Area police report numerous accidents that are slowing and stopping traffic on many routes, including Route 20/Scottsville Road.
Authorities recommend avoiding driving, if possible.
Central Virginias can expect more snow than originally anticipated today as a quick-moving front coming up from Tennessee and North Carolina has gained strength, according to the National Weather Service.
The change has spurred area school officials to either close or cut short school days, including Albemarle, Buckingham and Madison schools. Louisa County schools will close at 11 a.m. and Fluvanna County schools will close around noon, starting with elementary schools, the middle schools and the high school closing at 12:45 p.m.
All after-school and athletic events for the evening have been canceled at the schools.
As of 10 a.m., Charlottesville Public Schools are remaining open.
“At this time, we plan to operate on a normal schedule on Tuesday,” officials said on the school system’s social media pages. “We will continue to closely monitor the weather and update if there are any changes.”
Meteorologists are expecting between as much as three inches of snow to fall across Charlottesville and Albemarle, nelson, Greene and Orange counties with up to five inches likely in higher elevations and along the Blue Ridge Mountains.
That’s an increase over previous prediction of about an inch of snow in the urban area and two inches in the rural areas of the region.
Fluvanna and Louisa counties, which as of yesterday were expected to see an inch or less, may now anticipate as much as three inches of snow with one or two inches most likely in lower elevations.
Madison County is now included in potential snowfall as well with three inches expected in higher elevations.
“In terms of timing, precipitation is expected to overspread the area from southwest to northeast with snow starting across southwestern portions of the forecast area after 8 a.m.,” meteorologists said on the National Weather Service website. “In any given spot, the snow should only last four to five hours, but could come down at a moderate to heavy clip during that time.”
For most of Central Virginia, including Charlottesville, snow should begin to fall later this morning with the heaviest snow expected between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and snow continuing as late as 7 p.m.
Virginia Department of Transportation officials said crews have prepared the roads for the snowfall, but said streets could be slick during rush hours.
“Although roads should be clear during the morning commute, by mid-day drivers may find slick conditions during the storm,” said Lou Hatter, VDOT spokesman. “On Monday, crews applied brine to Interstate 66 and Interstate 64.”
Hatter said VDOT plow drivers will apply chemicals and sand until snow accumulates on the road surfaces and then will put the plows to the pavement.
“Snowplows spread a mix of sand and salt to improve traction and help melt the precipitation as it falls. Once snow accumulates to about two inches, the plows will begin pushing the slushy mix off the roadways,” he said. “VDOT crews will work around the clock to clear roads, beginning with interstates and primary highways, then shifting to secondary roads and neighborhoods once the main roads are passable.”
