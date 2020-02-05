The 2020 Actors’ Renaissance season has kicked off at the American Shakespeare Center’s Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton. From having no director, to casting diversity, the Renaissance season is unique for many reasons as it keeps with the American Shakespeare Center’s goal of representing its diverse audience and world on its stage, just as William Shakespeare did in his written plays.
The Actors’ Renaissance season, known in-house as the “Ren season” for short, is a unique part of the performance year. Unlike a more traditional scenario, there is no director for Ren season plays. Instead, the actors are their own directors, working as a team to plan, perfect and perform each show.
“We’ve already come up with our own tagline for it: ‘Be the directors you wish you had,’” said actor Jessika Williams, who is kicking off her third ASC Renaissance season as Benedick in Shakespeare’s classic comedy “Much Ado about Nothing.”
A story with sorrow and laughter, witty dialogue and love won, lost and realized, “Much Ado” can be hailed as perhaps one of Shakespeare’s most well-known works.
Being “directorless” is both challenging and liberating, Williams said. Actor Meg Rodgers, who is portraying Beatrice in “Much Ado” during her second Renaissance season, agreed.
“It’s scary not having a director sometimes, but then, it’s liberating,” Williams said. “It turns into a really collaborative process. We get to make bold decisions. It really is an all-hands-on-deck kind of thing.”
“You can mold it into something that is right for us and our production. I love that,” Rodgers said.
“Why do this without directors? One of the big reasons is because this is exploring one of the conditions that we know was in Shakespeare’s theater, where there were no directors,” said Ethan McSweeny, ASC’s artistic director.
Being directorless allows for great flexibility in the interpretation of characters, adjusting a time period for the setting, if desired, and allowing everyone to contribute ideas that make Ren season performances unique.
The first thing the actors did was have a conversation about where they wanted to set the play. Having that foundation allowed them to choose costumes and props, and move forward with other planning.
Although the storyline itself remains the same, the actors decided to set the scene for “Much Ado” in slightly more modern times — down in the South during the World War II era. The goal was to match a culture and context that still lined up with the original story.
“We knew that there had to be some sort of war,” Williams said of the planning process. “We knew that we wanted this to be a little bit more modern, as opposed to doing it period. I think that it sprung off of the idea: Where does that hold weight now in our society most recently? We were kind of thinking of the debutante, Southern belle thing. Money ... They get presented, and their rich dads marry them off to someone. So we were like, if we were going to do that in modern times, that seems like a good place where a woman’s honor and virginity was to the utmost importance.”
Rodgers added: “And asking permission for marriage is a whole thing.”
Williams said that there is no fixed date within the 1940s where the performance is set, however; it is more of an “energy.”
“They still have swords,” Rodgers said.
What perhaps makes this particular performance extra unique is its casting.
Diversity in casting at ASC is nothing new, but for this show, Williams and Rodgers are playing the iconic roles of lovers Benedick and Beatrice.
During Shakespeare’s lifetime, audiences would have seen his plays performed almost exclusively by white men. Men portrayed both male and female characters; the Elizabethan stage was all but devoid of gender and ethnic diversity. Over the decades, however, theater has become more diversified.
Tapping into that diversity is precisely what McSweeny does when he casts a company.
“My goal always is to match the best actor to the role,” he said.
McSweeny handled casting for the Ren season.
“We often try to cast a company that is more or less gender balanced and encourage ourselves to cast the roles without exclusively relying on gender. In this company, the two actors I was most interested in seeing play Benedick and Beatrice were Jessika Williams and Meg Rodgers,” he said.
For this same reason, actor Zoe Speas portrays the villainous Don John in the 2020 Ren season performances of “Much Ado.”
Williams and Rodgers said that their focus in their respective roles is not on gender. Rather, the focus is on the character and the story.
“I definitely think that it’s important for Benedick to be a man in this world. So I am definitely a woman playing a man,” Williams said of her interpretation of the role. “My goal is to just really try to play the character.”
Rodgers echoed Williams’ point of view.
“Whenever I’ve been working on the show, I’m not thinking about gender or labels. I’m thinking of Benedick, and Jessika playing Benedick as not a man or a woman, but a person that I am attracted to mentally, physically, spiritually, that just completes me, and it doesn’t matter,” she said.
Williams and Rodgers hope that audiences will come with open minds, ready to enjoy the show.
“As an audience, we get a choice, which is: Do you want to suspend your disbelief and go along with it? Or do you want to go, ‘Oh, that would never happen!’ More often than not, it’s way more fun to just go along with the ride,” McSweeny said.
Tickets for “Much Ado About Nothing” and other performances at Blackfriars Playhouse can be purchased online or at the box office.
