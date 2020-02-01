Fans of Ludwig van Beethoven can look forward to a packed year of programming honoring the 250th anniversary of the celebrated composer’s birth.
The big day itself won’t roll around until December; Beethoven officially was baptized on Dec. 17, and his family celebrated his birthday on Dec. 16. That won’t stop musicians and listeners from diving in and seizing every excuse to savor Beethoven’s symphonies, choral music and chamber favorites.
The Tuesday Evening Concert Series will present an all-Beethoven program for Charlottesville listeners at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Cabell Hall Auditorium at the University of Virginia to get the year of celebrations going.
Violinist Isabelle Faust, cellist Jean-Guihen Queyras and pianist Alexander Melnikov will be teaming up to perform Beethoven’s “Piano Trio No. 9 in E flat, WoO 38,” “Klaviertrio Es-Dur Op. 70, Nr. 2,” “Piano Trio No. 10 in E flat, Op. 44, 14 Variations on an Original Theme” and “Klaviertrio D-Dur Op. 70, Nr. 1, ‘Geistertrio.’”
The concert will unite three internationally respected solo artists who enjoy performing together as a trio.
Faust will be appearing in the series for the first time. Queyras has performed here twice before; it’s Melnikov’s third visit. Melnikov also frequently teams up with Faust and with Queyras individually to present recitals.
Be sure to plan ahead to arrive on time. The series announced that the UVa fire marshal no longer allows patrons to stand in Cabell Hall Auditorium during performances. Latecomers will not be admitted to the hall until intermission.
Tickets range from $39 to $12. Students’ one-hour rush tickets are $5. The series sponsors free parking in the Central Grounds Parking Garage on Emmet Street. The concert is made possible by principal underwriter Virginia National Bank and underwriters Carolyn and David Beach.
To get tickets, go online to artsboxoffice. virginia.edu or call (434) 924-3376. To learn more about the series, visit tecs.org.
