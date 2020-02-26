Music fans who’d like to discover a new local artist will get their chance this weekend. For songwriter Nathan Colberg, Friday’s inaugural headlining show at the Jefferson Theater “is a dream come true.”
“It’s such a gift, and I’m so grateful to have this opportunity,” said Colberg, who’ll be sharing a bill with friends — members of the band Spudnik and fellow songwriter Grant Frazier. “I’m going to totally swing for the fences on this.”
Colberg grew up just minutes from the Jefferson, and he dreamed of performing at the Downtown Mall venue one day. After selling out two shows at the Southern Cafe and Music Hall and headlining several shows at The Garage, he felt the time was right.
“It has kind of been on my radar for a long time. I went to shows growing up at the Jefferson, in high school and college,” Colberg said. As he gained experience as a performer, “I remember thinking, ‘I love this. It would, one day, be cool to be up there as an artist,’’’ he said.
Colberg released his most recent single, “Could You Ever Find Another Word for Love,” late last year. During Friday’s show, he will share original music that’s inspired by a wide range of experiences.
“I’m writing about my hometown, my surroundings,” Colberg said. “I’ve written songs for specific people.” One of those people is his wife; he recently got married.
“I’ve heard a phrase tossed around that there are songs that help people remember and songs that help people forget,” he said. “I’ve made it my goal to write songs to help people remember.”
Colberg tends to come up with his melodies first — usually on piano, sometimes on guitar. His songwriting process is evolving as he creates his growing body of work.
“I’m sitting on a new record, and I’ve already released two singles,” he said.
Frazier is a University of Virginia student who is releasing his debut album. Spudnik will back up Colberg and also will present an opening set with several guest vocalists.
“They’re all really good friends of mine,” Colberg said. “I have the most wonderful friends and family, and I have the most awesome support.”
