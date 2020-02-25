The closing program for this year’s Virginia Festival of the Book will celebrate the 2019 National Book Award honorees.
“NBF Presents: An Afternoon with the National Book Awards” is planned for 3 p.m. March 22 at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. The event, which is sponsored by the National Book Foundation, is free.
Authors Laurie Halse Anderson and Kali Fajardo-Anstine and poets Ilya Kaminsky and Brian Teare will speak about their recent books and why recognition by the National Book Awards matters. Lisa Lewis, executive director of the National Book Foundation, will serve as moderator.
Anderson is the author of “SHOUT,” “Speak” and “Chains,” the latter two of which were National Book Award finalists. Fajardo-Anstine’s “Sabrina & Corina” also was a finalist, as was Kaminsky’s “Deaf Republic.” Teare’s “Doomstead Days” was longlisted for the award.
The 26th annual Virginia Festival of the Book will take place March 18 to 22 in a variety of Charlottesville and Albemarle County locations. For details, go online to VaBook.org/program/nbf-presents.
