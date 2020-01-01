New Year’s resolutions can take many forms, but underneath all the aspiration, holiday excess and post-champagne guilt of this time of year lies a sincere desire to be in a better place by this time next year. Part wish fulfillment, part daydream and totally attainable, the best resolutions offer us a chance to relish a wonderful world and reboot what isn’t working.
Central Virginia’s arts community offers countless ways to succeed at keeping your resolutions. Here are just a few ways to reach for an enriching and exciting 2020 from home.
Trying something new
Is 2020 the year you’re going to give stereotypes the slip and discover that you actually like opera? Is it the year you’re going to stop using “I can’t afford it” as an excuse to pass up thought-provoking contemporary London theater productions? Thanks to the magic of live broadcast series, the Paramount Theater is removing the barriers of travel costs, hotel accommodations and formal evening attire, so your usual excuses are falling like the snowflakes in “The Winter’s Tale.”
Speaking of which, you can get a head start by heading to the Paramount at 6 p.m. Friday to see a live broadcast of Branagh Theatre Live in HD — “The Winter’s Tale.”
Sir Kenneth Branagh stars in William Shakespeare’s treasured romance as King Leontes, who seems to have it all — until jealousy threatens to derail everything. Branagh co-directs with Rob Ashford, and Dame Judi Dench, shown on our cover, portrays Paulina.
And there’s an added bonus: If you’ve been wanting to branch out of the traditional favorite comedies and tragedies in Shakespeare’s canon, here’s your chance to dive into his romances. These plays, from the twilight of his career, synthesize the comedy and tragedy of life into a mature outlook that addresses regret, passion and experience in a new way.
Giving back
Imagination enriches every area of life, and whether you’re looking for escapism or a rewarding way to process life experiences and current events, live theater in particular can offer priceless opportunities to reconnect with your creativity. If experiencing live theater was meaningful to you in 2019, consider volunteering in 2020 to make these moments available to others.
Many of Central Virginia’s arts mainstays rely on volunteer power, so pitching in as a volunteer can help make sure actors have sets to tell stories from and enhance the audience experience for everyone. A few hours with a hammer, sewing machine or paintbrush can help cast a spell for fellow audience members.
Four County Players in Barboursville offers volunteer opportunities for a wide variety of skill sets and interests, so head to fourcp.org to get all the particulars.
Gorilla Theater Productions always needs volunteers. Just email GorillaTheaterProductions@gmail.com to learn the latest ways to get involved.
At Live Arts, everyone from ushers to dressers to concessions workers is valued. You’ll find safety in numbers, as the theater company boasts more than 700 volunteers. You’ll find ways to put your existing talents to use and learn new ones. Email volunteer@livearts.org to find out more, or dial (434) 977-4177, Ext. 107.
More movement
Charlottesville is a dance town. Whether you like ballet, Scottish country dancing or scorching salsa, you’ve got plenty of options if you’d like to show off your dance skills or learn some.
Dance groups offer weekly and monthly opportunities for people to combine physical activity with socializing. If you’ve been looking for complementary exercise to supplement your beloved running program, dancing uses different muscles, hones flexibility, increases your confidence through learning choreography and balances your solitary workouts with a rewarding group activity.
Keep in mind that most groups will require you to wear shoes with soft soles that won’t scuff up the floors.
Charlottesville Salsa Club offers its popular Sunday Salsa and Wednesday evening Bachata Fusion dances at IX Art Park. Learn about the club at cvillesalsaclub.com.
If swing is more your style, Charlottesville Swing Dance Society meets monthly to learn West Coast swing and other styles and then dance the evening away. Head to cvilleswing dance.com so you can mark your new 2020 calendars with the latest upcoming dance events.
USA Dance opens the dance floor to a world of styles. The year’s first dance, set for Jan. 25 in Unity of Charlottesville’s ballroom, will dive into American foxtrot with pre-dance classes with Richmond’s Gabor Seres before the social dancing time begins. Go to usadancecville.org.
Blue Ridge Scottish Country Dancers participants learn about Scotland’s music, history and culture along with the dance steps, making the group an appealing choice for history buffs. Go to blueridgescdc.webs.com to find out more about the weekly Tuesday dances at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Ivy.
And don’t fall for the stereotype that ballet lessons are only for kids. Adults and children alike study at Charlottesville Ballet. Ballet’s trademark blend of strength and flexibility can boost your performance in your favorite sports and help you kick workdays stress to the curb. You’ll also find a weekly movement class for people battling Parkinson’s disease, a collaborative class with The Center for senior dancers, and programs to bring people from all backgrounds into the world of ballet. Check out charlottesville ballet.org.
Saving money
If you’d like to save money this year without skimping on entertainment, try volunteering for many of your favorite attractions.
If you’d like to take in all of new things year’s First Night Virginia performances for free, just sign up for a volunteer shift. There will be plenty of time to take in the music, comedy, theatrical pieces and other acts when you aren’t on duty. Blood donors also get free wristbands. Get all the details at firstnightva.org.
The Paramount also offers ushers, artist hospitality volunteers and other participants a chance to hear top national and international performers in action. Go online to theparamount.net to check out the volunteer application; you’ll need Adobe Reader to see it.
