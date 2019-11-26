THE ASSOCIATED PRESS This May 2019 photo shows a plate of turkey, mash potatoes and gravy and a side of sauteed broccoli rabe, corn and onions with crispy bacon, on a table in New York. If you remember that the turkey breast will take less time to cook than the legs, and that you can get a head start on your gravy, Thanksgiving will be a whole lot less stressful. (Cheyenne Cohen/Katie Workman via AP)