» Gov. Ralph Northam appointed Wes Bellamy to the Virginia African American Advisory Board. Bellamy is a former Charlottesville city councilor and the chairman of the political science department at Virginia State University.
» Virginia Humanities recently awarded grants to several local nonprofits. Friends of Esmont was awarded $5,000 towards the research and writing of the first comprehensive history of Esmont Village. Jefferson School African American Heritage Center was awarded $16,000 for the Localizing the Narrative Curriculum Project. Preservation Piedmont was awarded $2,950 for the Drewary Brown Bridge Builders Project. Virginia Civics Education Inc. of Orange was awarded $8,000 for the We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution professional development program for middle- and high-school teachers.
» Gwendolyn Cassady of Charlottesville has been invited to speak at the United Nations on the global homelessness pandemic. The Harvard and University of Virginia graduate has been homeless four times in her life, including living along the Downtown Mall utilizing The Haven’s resources to start graduate school. Cassady will speak during the Make Us Count panel discussion during the Civil Society Form and debut her film “If It Could Happen to Me, It Could Happen To You.”
» QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia has named Audrey Hirshberg and Geisha Goodman to its board of volunteers. Hirshberg is a second-year student at the University of Virginia and currently serves as the tennis coordinator for Madison House. Goodman is an early childhood educator in the Bright Stars pre-kindergarten class at Stone-Robinson Elementary School and implements the Bright Stars-Tennis for Me tennis and nutrition immersion program.
