Nelson Memorial Library will be closed from Saturday through March 16 for the next phase of the Lovingston library's expansion project.
When the library reopens on March 16, patrons will be able to use the Pop-Up library in the center of the building. Use the temporary entrance to the left of the main door.
The Pop-Up space will offer limited services, including new books and bestsellers for adults, young adults and children; DVDs; books on CD; current newspapers and magazines; holds from other library locations; and copy and fax machines and WiFi printing. A limited number of Chromebooks will be available to check out with a library card and use in the library.
During the expansion phase, patrons will not have access to the library collection, reference materials of Nelson County Historical Society materials. It still will be possible to place holds on items from the seven other Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches and request that they be sent to Nelson Memorial Library.
To learn more about the project, go online to grownelsonlibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.