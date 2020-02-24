A new GoFundMe campaign will help Charlottesville's Nine Pillars Hiphop Cultural Festival rent venues, compensation for performers and meet other needs for this year's event, which is set for April 26 through May 3.
The fourth annual festival, a weeklong celebration of hip-hop music and culture, will welcome Rhymesayers recording artist Sa-Roc as the headliner for the festival's May 3 block party. Its new fund drive has a target of $9,000.
Nine Pillars celebrates hip-hop in all its forms and works to raise the profile of local hip-hop talent and get the community involved and engaged in dialogue about social issues. Its signature events include the Freshman Class high school hip-hop competition, a special edition of the Rugged Arts Hiphop Showcase and a culminating block party that unites dancers, DJs, performers, live graffiti painting, vendors and food trucks. New attractions will include a film screening presented in collaboration with the Virginia Film Festival.
To learn more about the GoFundMe campaign, go to gf.me/u/xkta72.
