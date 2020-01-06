A construction crane towering over an under construction office in downtown Charlottesville collapsed early Monday morning, injuring a worker and halting work on the building pending an investigation of crane’s failure.
The crane assisting construction of 3Twenty3, the building at 323 2nd Street SE, toppled over around 8 a.m., damaging the skeleton of the building and injuring the worker.
The building is designed to have five stories of office space for a total of 120,000 square feet. It will sit on a four-story, 200-car parking structure.
The mobile tower crane’s arm was extended across what will be the third-floor level of the structure, which is currently just steel girders and flooring atop the concrete base of the parking garage basement. The crane’s arm collapsed, falling across the flooring and punching through the second floor to the first floor in at least one place.
Charlottesville Fire Department crews raised the boom on the city’s Tower 10 ladder truck, coming within one floor of where the crane struck, and rescued the injured worker. Emergency medical personnel treated the worker and then brought him down to an ambulance via the ladder truck.
Investigators with the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration were reported to be on the way to the site shortly after the incident to look for causes.
Construction workers on site declined to comment on the collapse.
According to OSHA statistics, crane collapses often occur during assembly, disassembly or when moving positions. Winds can also topple a crane, although winds at the time of the collapse were about 7 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds on Sunday morning gusted as strong as 35 miles per hour, according to the weather service.
3Twenty3 is designed to be ‘Class A’ office space, meaning that it features unique architecture and state-of-the-art technology and amenities. The building will have floor-to-ceiling glass to provide tenants with “dramatic views of downtown Charlottesville and the Blue Ridge Mountains,” according to the building website.
The building will feature a rooftop event space and deck, restaurants, charging stations for electric vehicles and indoor bicycle racks.
In April 2019 law firm McGuireWoods LLP leased 17,218 square feet at 3TWENTY3 for its relocated Charlottesville office.
