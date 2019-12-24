A 23-year-old Orange County woman and two men from Culpeper were killed in a single-car crash on Interstate 64 in Goochland County Dec. 23, according to Virginia State Police.
Michelle Foster, of Orange, Jerone J. Lewis, 28, and Dejaun V. Lewis, 27, of Culpeper were killed when the 2015 Ford Focus driven by Jerone Lewis went off the west lane of Interstate 64 near Rockville Road in Goochland County, police said.
A preliminary investigation indicated that the car went behind a guardrail and struck several trees. Jerone and Dejaun Lewis were not wearing seatbelts and died at the scene of the crash. Foster, who was in the back seat and wearing a seat belt, also died at the scene, police said.
State police are continuing the investigation to determine what led to the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.