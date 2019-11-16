Starting Thursday, the Paramount Theater will offer a new way to keep your holiday season merry and bright.
The inaugural Holiday Evening Candlelight Tours will give visitors a chance to see the Downtown Mall theater bedecked for the season on quiet, intimate tours. Adults will carry candles; youngsters will tote battery-operated lanterns. Along the way, visitors will learn about moments from decades of local history.
“We love the holiday decorations that we put up, and we really wanted to give people another opportunity to slowly explore the theater,” said Maran Garland of the Paramount Theater.
Each 30-minute tour interval is capped at about 20 people, which will keep families and groups together but preserve an intimate, uncrowded feel.
The theater’s staff members, volunteers and board members will serve as docents in six different locations within the theater, and the tour groups will visit them to learn what makes the spaces special, Garland said.
The tour will begin in the lobby, where visitors will learn about the Paramount’s 1931 opening. In the auditorium, it’ll be time to learn more about the painstaking renovations between 2002 and 2004 that restored the former movie house’s golden glow.
A sneak peek at the backstage area, stars’ dressing rooms and the theater’s treasured wall of autographs also is part of the tour.
A visit to the balcony will include an extended trailer of Maupintown Media filmmaker Lorenzo Dickerson’s “3rd Street: Best Seats in the House,” a documentary that premiered at the Paramount on Aug. 29. The film explores what attending films and events at the Paramount was like during the segregation era for local African American patrons, who had to use a separate entrance on Third Street to reach the theater’s balcony.
The new tour will end in the ballroom, where local high school musicians will be performing holiday music and families can take seasonal family photos and dig into cookies and treats before heading home.
“This is an inaugural event for us, but we do hope to make it a holiday tradition for the Charlottesville and Albemarle County community,” Garland said.
Tickets are $25; they’re $10 for ages 3 to 12. Children ages 2 and younger get in for free. The price includes a 60-minute guided tour, a Paramount memento, a drink ticket to redeem at the end of the tour, holiday cookies and treats at tour’s end, a voucher for free popcorn to enjoy on a future visit and entry in a drawing for a pair of tickets to a Paramount event of your choice between now and June 30, 2020.
Get all the details at theparamount.net or (434) 979-1333.
