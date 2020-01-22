A busy new schedule for the University of Virginia’s McIntire Department of Music begins Sunday when pianist John Mayhood performs for the UVa Chamber Music Series.
Mayhood will be performing Joseph Haydn’s “Sonata in C minor, Hob. XVI:20,” Robert Schumann’s “Carnaval, Op. 9” and Franz Schubert’s “Sonata in B-flat, D. 960” in a recital starting at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Cabell Hall Auditorium.
Mayhood, the head of the piano faculty at UVa, recently has performed world premieres of works by Matthew Burtner, Daniel Kessler and James Sochinski, as well as the U.S. premiere of Bruce Mather’s “Doisy Daene III.”
Tickets are $15; UVa faculty and staff members pay $13, and students pay $5. Tickets are free for UVa students who reserve their seats in advance and all students younger than 18.
Natacha Diels will present a colloquium at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 31 in 107 Old Cabell Hall.
Diels is founding director and flutist of the experimental music collective Ensemble Pamplemousse. The event is free.
At 8 p.m. Jan. 31, Diels will perform in Telemetry at the Bridge at The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative. Also on the program will be Alex Christie, known for laptop and saxophone performances in acoustic and electronic improvisational music, and .jmack, a lyricist from Newport News whose latest album in “Sweetboi.”
Katie Kolo will present a Distinguished Major French horn recital at 2 p.m. Feb. 8 in Cabell Hall Auditorium; admission is free.
“Trumpet Summit Revisited!” is the theme of the UVa Jazz Ensemble’s Winter Concert at 8 p.m. Feb. 8, also in Cabell Hall Auditorium; tickets are $10, $9 and $5.
Katy Ambrose, who is lecturer in horn at UVa and principal horn of the Charlottesville Symphony at UVa, will perform for the UVa Chamber Music Series at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in Cabell Hall Auditorium. Pianist Shelby Sender and clarinetist Jiyeon Choi will present a program of works by Nicholas von Krufft, Markus Fjellstrom, Jane Vignery, Clara Schumann and Charles Koechlin.
The Charlottesville Symphony’s first concert of the new year, “British Riches,” will be presented at 8 p.m. Feb. 15 at Cabell Hall Auditorium and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center.
Benjamin Rous will conduct, and tenor Zachary Wilder will join the musicians. The program will include Butterworth’s “A Shropshire Lad,” Britten’s “Nocturne,” Williams’ “Elegy for String Orchestra,” Vaughan Williams’ “On Wenlock Edge” and Arnold’s “Tam o’ Shanter Overture, Op. 51.”
If you’re attending the Feb. 15 performance, plan on arriving 45 minutes early to catch McIntire Department of Music associate professor Richard Will’s “Know the Score” lecture in Minor Hall, which is included in the admission price. Tickets range from $45 to $10, with student tickets available for $10. Each UVa student can reserve one ticket in advance for free.
Rebel Baroque Ensemble will be at UVa for a master class at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 in 113 Old Cabell Hall, followed at 8 p.m. Feb. 21 by a concert in Cabell Hall Auditorium. Tickets are $10, $9 and $5.
TechnoSonics XX begins with a Telemetry at the Bridge concert at 8 p.m. Feb. 21 at The Bridge. The festival of cutting-edge compositions, performances, workshops and talks, now in its 20th year, continues with a free concert at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 in Cabell Hall Auditorium with guest artists Olivia Block and Ryoko Akama.
Next on February’s schedule will be a bassoon recital by Laura Leisring at 8 p.m. Feb. 24 and Victory Hall Opera’s Breaking the Sound Barrier: Deaf Opera Workshop at 7 p.m. Feb. 27. Both free events will be in Cabell Hall Auditorium.
Multi-instrumentalist and composer Tyshawn Sorey will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 28 at Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church at 717 Rugby Road. Admission is free. A free evening with Science Ficta at 8 p.m. Feb. 29 winds up the month’s performances.
Musical events resume after spring break with a Lee Bidgood colloquium at 3:30 p.m. March 20 in 113 Old Cabell Hall and a Telemetry at The Bridge performance with Lee Bidgood and The Withues at 8 p.m. March 20 at The Bridge. Both events are free.
A series of Distinguished Major recitals in Cabell Hall Auditorium will include violinist Nathan Cho at 3:30 p.m. March 21, conductor Emily Williams at 8 p.m. March 22, conductor Caroline Schetlick at 8 p.m. March 27, vocalist Madison Karten at 3:30 p.m. March 28, jazz bassist Tianyu Zhang at 8 p.m. March 28 and cellist John Kanu at 8 p.m. March 29.
The Charlottesville Symphony is back at 8 p.m. March 21 in Cabell Hall Auditorium and 3:30 p.m. March 22 at Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center to perform Liszt’s “Les Preludes,” Paganini’s “Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Major, Op. 6” and Dvorak’s “Symphony No. 9 in E minor, Op. 95,” known as “From the New World.” Look for guest conductor Paul Ghun Kim and violinist Brendon Elliott. The “Know the Score” lecture is set for 7:15 p.m. March 21 in Minor Hall.
At 3:30 p.m. March 29, the UVa Chamber Music Series will present its Faculty Chamber Ensembles concert. Listen for violist Ayn Balija, cellist Adam Carter, percussionist I-JenFang, trombonist Nathaniel Lee, pianist John Mayhood, violinist David Sariti, flutist Kelly Sulick and trumpeter Arthur Zanin.
April is packed with performances, starting with the UVa Klezmer Ensemble at 8 p.m. April 2 in Cabell Hall Auditorium. Tickets are $10, $9 and $5.
The UVa Chamber Singers will present their Spring Concert at 8 p.m. April 3 at St. Paul’s Memorial Church; tickets are $10, $9 and $5.
Zoe Gray’s Distinguished Major voice recital is set for 2 p.m. April 4 in Cabell Hall Auditorium. It’s free.
Free Bridge Quintet, UVa’s faculty jazz quintet, will present its Spring Concert at 8 p.m. April 4 in Cabell Hall Auditorium. Tickets are $15, $13 and $5.
UVa Chamber Music Series presents another Faculty Chamber Ensembles event at 3:30 p.m. April 5 in Cabell Hall Auditorium. Tickets are $15, $13 and $5.
Listen for Jazz Small Groups at 7 p.m. April 5 in Cabell Hall Auditorium. The event is free.
UVa’s New Music Ensemble presents its Spring Concert at 8 p.m. April 9 in Cabell Hall Auditorium. It’s free.
Composer Matthew Burtner’s “Transient Landscapes” will be performed in a free event at 7 p.m. April 11 at The Fralin Museum of Art.
A Cello Studio Recital featuring the complete cello suites of Ernest Bloch is planned for 8 p.m. April 13 at UVa Chapel. The recital is free.
UVa’s African Music and Dance Ensemble will take the Cabell Hall Auditorium stage at 8 p.m. April 16. Admission is free.
Telemetry with Helton & Bragg and Ear Infection, a free performance, begins at 8 p.m. April 7 at The Bridge.
University Singers will present Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis” at 8 p.m. April 17 in Cabell Hall Auditorium. Tickets are $15, $13 and $5.
The Flute Ensemble’s Spring Recital, a free event, starts at 1 p.m. April 18 in the Rotunda Dome Room.
The Virginia Women’s Chorus will present “Reflect and Envision,” the ensemble’s 45th anniversary concert, at 3 p.m. April 18 in Cabell Hall Auditorium.
Next is the Undergraduate Composers’ Concert at 3:30 p.m. April 18 in UVa’s Brooks Hall, followed at 8 p.m. April 18 in Brooks Hall by the Performance Concentration Showcase Recital.
The Jazz Ensemble’s Jazz 4 Justice concert with special guest Damien Groleau will start at 8 p.m. April 18 in Cabell Hall Auditorium. Tickets are $10, $9 and $5.
At 3:30 p.m. April 19, The UVa Percussion Ensemble will present its Spring Concert in Cabell Hall Auditorium; tickets are $10, $9 and $5.
The UVa Baroque Orchestra will perform at 8 p.m. April 19 in Cabell Hall Auditorium Tickets are $10, $9 and $5.
Tea Time Recitals are set for 1 p.m. April 23 and 24 in Cabell Hall Auditorium for free.
Stefan Ostersjo and Federico Visi will perform at 8 p.m. April 23 at The Bridge; admission is free.
The Chamber Music Seminar Recital follows at 3:30 p.m. April 25 in Brooks Hall; tickets are free.
The Charlottesville Symphony’s “Dazzling Dances” program can be heard at 8 p.m. April 25 in Cabell Hall Auditorium and 3:30 p.m. April 26 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center. Tickets range from $45 to $10.
Digitalis, UVa’s annual computer music festival, is set for 8 p.m. April 28 in Cabell Hall Auditorium. The free event is presented by the Virginia Center for Computer Music and the McIntire Department of Music.
Jazz in the Amphitheater gives audiences a chance to listen to student jazz groups outdoors at noon April 29 in the UVa Amphitheater. The concert is free.
The semester’s schedule winds down with the Virginia Glee Club’s Finals Concert 2020 on May 15 at the UVa Chapel.
The Tuesday Evening Concert Series also is bringing events to Cabell Hall Auditorium, starting at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 with a performance by Faust-Queyras-Meinikov Trio.
Venice Baroque Orchestra and mezzo-soprano Ann Hallenberg will perform for the series at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25, and violist Tabea Zimmermann and pianist Javier Perianes will be featured at 7:30 p.m. March 17. Les Violons du Roy and mandolinist Avi Avital will perform on April 21.
Tuesday Evening Concert Series events are $39 to $12, with $5 one-hour student rush tickets. For program notes and other concert details, go to tecs.org.
To learn more about artists, composers and other concert details for UVa performances, go online to music. virginia.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.